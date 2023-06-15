Northampton family raising funds to help get service dog for their son

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A young boy in Northampton is hoping to benefit from a service dog. Now, he and his family are getting assistance from a service dog organization that helps meet needs of others nationwide.

Aaron Tanner-Banks, age 10, is a very special kid. He is someone who is funny, loves his family, and is a huge fan of dogs.

“I love their fluffy hair, their tongue, and I love playing with them and cuddling with them and hanging out with them,” Tanner-Banks said.

However, he is also someone with an invisible disability. Tanner-Banks has fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) after being exposed to alcohol in the womb before birth, which causes him to be tired, overwhelmed, and anxious. One of his adoptive parents, Carrie Banks, told Western Mass News that a service dog would help keep Aaron’s mind and body calm.

“He gets really anxious to the point where he picks his skin and pulls his hair and so the dog will be trained to sort of intervene in those situations where it will offer him another sensory input, so either licking or petting and give him that fluffy fur to run his hand through,” Banks explained.

Now, Ohio-based 4 Paws for Ability is working with the family to pair Tanner-Banks with a service dog.

“It was his mother who I spoke to. We talked about what his life looks like and then what his diagnosis means to him and what a service dog can do to help him,” said Taylor Dyer, client services coordinator with 4 Paws for Ability.

Dyer told us it is a lengthy process that includes some training involving the family and its assigned service dog. Nevertheless, Dyer called this type of work rewarding.

“When they actually get to come and meet their service dog and see it put into action, it’s pretty life changing and something that kind of grabs a hold of you,” Dyer explained.

There is also fundraising involved. The total cost is $40,000 with Tanner-Banks and his family needing to raise at least half of that.

“We’re probably about $14,000 short of where our goal would be right now, but we’re really excited to get the word out and Aaron has been offering the neighborhood dog-walking,” Banks noted.

As everything plays out, one of Tanner-Banks’s big takeaways is there are people who want to help.

“It feels good…because it feels like people actually care about me,” Tanner-Banks said.

The family’s goal is to have all of their fundraising done as soon as possible and, if all goes according to plan, Tanner-Banks will have his service dog in 2025.

