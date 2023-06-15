Oscar winner, Springfield native Ruth Carter honored with mural on Mason Square

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two-time Oscar award winner and Springfield native Ruth Carter was honored on Wednesday at Springfield City Hall with a special announcement.

Mayor Domenic Sarno, Superintendent Daniel Warwick and many others were in attendance for the ceremony.

Carter attended the gathering virtually.

Mayor Sarno said it’s only fitting that Cater’s hometown of Springfield adds to her lists of acknowledgements with a special tribute to recognize her for all that she has done throughout her career.

“What better way to honor Ruth Carter so she can continue to inspire our young people but through a wonderful mural which will be in the heart on Mason Square on Rebecca Johnson School,” said Mayor Sarno

Carter said she’s honored to be recognized in her home city.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.