Pride panel in Westfield sheds light on personal experiences of LGBTQ+ community

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A pride panel discussion was held on Elm Street in Westfield Wednesday night.

The event featured several guest speakers of all different ages, sharing their own personal experiences.

They also discussed pressing issues facing the LGBTQ+ community.

Event organizers told Western Mass News, it’s amazing to see how much things have changed over the years.

“I was one of the co-starters of QSA when we were hidden underground, so that’s not very long ago, it’s pretty exciting to have someone talking about all the exciting things they’re doing,” said Kathi Bradford.

Bradford said the city still has more pride events coming up this month, including a senior breakfast on June 24 at the Westfield Senior Center.

