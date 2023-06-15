Shower Chances Increasing Late Friday into the Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A nice day across western Mass! Lower humidity, seasonable temperatures and a healthy Northwest breeze have made the day pleasant and as we continue to sunset, clouds should decrease-might be a nice night to grill!

Fair skies overnight with temperatures cooling back into the 50s. Some areas of fog are possible, but not as widespread as the last few mornings.

Let’s be honest, the weather the last few weeks has been, interesting to say the least. While Friday looks to begin mostly sunny, we sadly won’t get a lot of pretty, blue skies as wildfire smoke returns to New England. Moderate to heavy smoke from Canadian wildfires should give the sky a hazy look, but luckily the smoke stays high up in the atmosphere-so no air quality issues. Clouds increase throughout the day and we may see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms pop up around and after 4pm. Showers more likely after 8pm.

Another upper-level low will be moving over New England from late Friday to Sunday, bringing back unsettled and cooler weather. Rain is most likely Saturday and some heavy rainfall is possible. A lot of the showers we see throughout the day will be slow-moving too, which brings a low and isolated risk for flooding or flash flooding. Some thunder may occur, but severe thunderstorms are not expected. Rain totals may end up at a half inch in general, but isolated higher amounts may be seen.

The low is slow to exit Sunday, so we likely hang on to a lot of clouds and a few showers. Sunday does look like the nicer of the two days with highs back to the 70s. A trough lingers over the Northeast through Tuesday, keeping skies partly to mostly cloudy along with a risk for developing afternoon showers. Mid to late week is trending drier and warmer for now.

