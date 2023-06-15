Springfield Police discuss improvements in police reform after D.O.J investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department held a public meeting in order to update the public on their use of force policies and other programs. This, as part of their settlement with the Department of Justice following their investigation into the department.

On Wednesday night, Springfield residents heard from their police department on what steps they are taking towards solving issues on the force.

“It’s a dream to reimagine what we have and what we want it to be,” said Tracey Carpenter. “Part of what we’re looking for is transparency and data.”

The Springfield Police Department and representatives from the Department of Justice updated residents on their progress during a meeting on Wednesday.

The Springfield Police Department is currently under a consent decree with the Department of Justice following an investigation into patterns of misconduct on the force.

Under the settlement agreement, the Springfield Police Department shared with the public their progress on a quarterly basis.

Captain Brian Beliveau said he and his team are working hard to improve the police force.

“I find myself in the position now to actually affect change in the Springfield Police Department and I am doing so,” said Capt. Beliveau. “I take what you say to heart, I implement what you say, I factor it in when I can, when it’s lawful and ethical.”

Capt. Beliveau shared with the crowd some data since the updated use of force policies were implemented.

There’s been 39 reported uses of force from Feb. 1 to May 8.

This accounts for 0.17% of all interactions police had with the public during that time period.

17 of the nearly 40 instances were simply officers unholstering a weapon.

Community members still have unanswered questions, especially when it comes to training, data collection and the board of commissioners.

“This is about progressively moving forward in order to implement the necessary change, right? How can we just put lipstick on a pig?” questioned one Springfield resident.

“We all know some really good cops, we all have some good police officers in our lives, we all have a personal relationship with the officers in our community,” said another Springfield resident. “But overall, we have a problem with the department. And I think part of that is building trust.”

Capt. Beliveau also said the department is revamping the Springfield Police Department website to make resources more readily available to the community.

