Individual facing multiple charges for impersonating a police officer in Bernardston

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police warn public after an individual is spotted impersonating a police officer in Bernardston.

According to the Bernardston Police Department, on June 13 one of the patrolling officers saw a suspicious vehicle driving around resembling a police vehicle.

Once the vehicle came to a stop the driver was placed under arrest for several charges after they noticed the driver was dressed in a tactical vest with a police style badge, he was also armed with a handgun, handcuffs, knives and other police style equipment.

Officials confirmed this is an active investigation with a lot of unknowns as this individual is also know in New Hampshire for similar issues that include impersonating a police officer.

The is currently in jail pending a dangerousness hearing in court.

Police said there is no public safety threat, but asks residents to remain vigilant.

