Town by Town: ‘Beyond Walls’ street art tour, grand opening of Big Y inside Tower Square

The Beyond Walls’ 2023 street art tour launched on Thursday in Holyoke.

For the second year in a row, Beyond Walls is joining forces with local businesses, educators, and nonprofits across the state to bring to life colorful large-scale murals.

More than 10 murals will be installed in Holyoke over the next two weeks.

The designs will celebrate the city’s Afro-Caribbean, Latinx and European cultural communities.

Lastly, a grand opening celebration was held in downtown Springfield on Thursday, for the new Big Y express inside Tower Square.

The D’amour family, along with other local leaders were in attendance for the sandwich cutting celebration.

The new location is now fully open for business.

