Trailer Trash to perform at MGM Springfield’s Free Music Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A large crowd is expected Friday night on The Plaza at MGM Springfield when the group Trailer Trash will be taking the stage for Free Music Friday.

“We’re always humbled by the amount of people that come out here to see us,” said Trailer Trash lead guitarist Bob Stanek.

In their twelfth year, the five members of Trailer Trash are going stronger than ever. Stanek told Western Mass News that it’s a bit humbling to take the stage in Springfield’s south end.

“We’re all from Springfield. We grew up in this area and we were kids. This wasn’t necessarily some place you came,” Stanek added.

Trailer Trash started out playing modern country, even though Stanek said that wasn’t necessarily their music of choice.

“When we started out 12 years ago, there really was a lack of that in the market. We’re all basically rock guys, but as we looked into it, the country bands that played live, they were rock guys playing country music,” Stanek explained.

Now, along with modern country, they work classic rock, rap and hip hop into their act. Much like the rest of us, the group was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but once they were able to start taking the stage again about two years ago, they said their popularity is higher than ever.

“We started booking again, but it was a slow process. Now I see people coming out more so than ever. People appreciate what they have and what’s available to them now for entertainment,” Stanek noted.

At the end of the day, Stanek said they can’t wait to play for the large crowd expected on The Plaza at MGM Springfield on Friday.

“We just have fun. That’s it. We’re five guys that are best friends,” Stanek said.

Trailer Trash has a charity event to benefit Shriners one week from tonight. The group’s schedule can be found here.

Trailer Trash will take the stage at MGM Springfield Friday at 7:30 p.m.

