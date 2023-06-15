UPS to install air conditioning in delivery vans for union deal

FILE - UPS trucks will also get air vents in the cargo holds, where temperatures can exceed 120...
FILE - UPS trucks will also get air vents in the cargo holds, where temperatures can exceed 120 degrees.(CNN, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In a major win for UPS drivers, the company has reached an agreement with the Teamsters union to install air conditioning in its delivery trucks.

The deal would see a/c installed in any delivery van purchased starting next year.

Only two fans will be installed in the 95,000 vehicles already in service.

They will also get air vents in the cargo holds, where temperatures can exceed 120 degrees.

The deal might help avert a strike the drivers are set to vote on, which would begin when the current contract expires at the end of next month.

That depends on whether the sides can also reach an agreement on a pay raise for drivers.

UPS has seen its profits nearly double over the past five years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old student has died following an accident involving a tractor-trailer truck on Sykes...
16 year old killed in accident involving tractor-trailer on Sykes St. in Palmer
A notice was sent to parents in Holyoke last night, outlining concerning behavior between a...
Notice sent to Mater Dolorosa parents over ‘concerning behavior’ by former teacher
The town of Palmer is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old Pathfinder Regional Vocational...
Community mourning Pathfinder student killed in Palmer crash
Dan's Thursday Morning Forecast
Spot Shower Today; Unsettled Weekend Ahead
Prosecutors say the nurse sustained a three-inch cut from the suspect's pocket knife that came...
Patient stabs nurse in neck at Massachusetts emergency room, police say

Latest News

FILE - Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks during a news conference June 12, 2023, in Miami....
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announces GOP presidential bid days after Trump’s indictment
Dramatic video shows the moment a bolt of lightning fired down from the sky and struck Eric...
‘It was like a bomb’: Man revived after being struck by lightning
British actress and former Labour Party member Glenda Jackson poses for photographers as they...
Two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, who mixed acting with politics, dies at 87
A dog was caught on camera fending off a young black bear in his family's front yard in...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dog chases away bear in family’s front yard