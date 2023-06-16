1 hospitalized, following rollover crash near South Main Street in Orange
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Orange responded to a rollover crash in the area of South Main Street on Thursday afternoon.
According to Orange Fire Department, fire crews received the call around 5:16 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle crash.
Officials have now confirmed one of the drivers has been transported to a local hospital in Athol.
Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.
