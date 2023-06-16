11 people arrested following ‘anti-John’ operation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Nearly a dozen people have been arrested after Springfield Police conducted an “anti-John” operation this week.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Thursday’s undercover operation was in response to “neighborhood complaints and quality of life issues stemming from the High Street area and the South End neighborhood of the city.” He noted that the details are also meant to deter solicitation of prostitution and related drug activity connected to it.

Eleven people were arrested over an approximately four-hour span on Thursday on charges of paying for sexual conduct, including

Joel Otero, 47, of Springfield

Renaud Martin, 73, of Springfield

Samuel Morales, 31 of Springfield

Gerald Taylor, 70, of Longmeadow

Luis Jimmenez Jr., 79, of Springfield

Anthony Ramos, 22, of Springfield

Davion Bryant, 22, of Springfield

Jesse Gainer, 33, of Springfield

Richard Sickler, 56, of Chicopee

Joshua Rivera, 34, of Chicopee

Omar Lopez, 44, of Southbridge

Morales, Bryant, and Lopez are also facing various motor vehicle-related charges.

Walsh added that two females were arrested on Wednesday, June 7 during a prostitution sting in the area of High, Union, and School Streets and they were “immediately connected…with services provided by the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.”

