11 people arrested following ‘anti-John’ operation in Springfield

Nearly a dozen people have been arrested after Springfield Police conducted an “anti-John”...
Nearly a dozen people have been arrested after Springfield Police conducted an “anti-John” operation this week.(Springfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Nearly a dozen people have been arrested after Springfield Police conducted an “anti-John” operation this week.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Thursday’s undercover operation was in response to “neighborhood complaints and quality of life issues stemming from the High Street area and the South End neighborhood of the city.” He noted that the details are also meant to deter solicitation of prostitution and related drug activity connected to it.

Eleven people were arrested over an approximately four-hour span on Thursday on charges of paying for sexual conduct, including

  • Joel Otero, 47, of Springfield
  • Renaud Martin, 73, of Springfield
  • Samuel Morales, 31 of Springfield
  • Gerald Taylor, 70, of Longmeadow
  • Luis Jimmenez Jr., 79, of Springfield
  • Anthony Ramos, 22, of Springfield
  • Davion Bryant, 22, of Springfield
  • Jesse Gainer, 33, of Springfield
  • Richard Sickler, 56, of Chicopee
  • Joshua Rivera, 34, of Chicopee
  • Omar Lopez, 44, of Southbridge

Morales, Bryant, and Lopez are also facing various motor vehicle-related charges.

Walsh added that two females were arrested on Wednesday, June 7 during a prostitution sting in the area of High, Union, and School Streets and they were “immediately connected…with services provided by the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest has been made in connection with the double murder in Springfield last week and the...
Arrest made in connection with Springfield double homicide
Pittsfield Police looking to identify 2 suspects 061323
Pittsfield Police asking for public’s help in identifying 2 suspects
A notice was sent to parents in Holyoke last night, outlining concerning behavior between a...
Notice sent to Mater Dolorosa parents over ‘concerning behavior’ by former teacher
Police seek the public’s help in identifying an individual involved in an armed robbery.
West Springfield Police search for armed robbery suspect
The town of Palmer is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old Pathfinder Regional Vocational...
Community mourning Pathfinder student killed in Palmer crash

Latest News

File Graphic
Mass. Health Connector holding event to help people find health insurance coverage
The Massachusetts State House in Boston
Special election announced to fill Worcester and Hampshire district senate seat
Springfield Police: 2 juveniles arrested after racing stolen cars
Springfield Police: 2 juveniles arrested after racing stolen cars
Spfld drug arrest
Springfield man arrested on drug charges after investigation into Locust Street market