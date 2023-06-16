3 siblings fatally shot in Ohio; father charged with murder

CLERMONMT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Three children under the age of 8 years old were killed Thursday night, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio.

The boys, all brothers, are ages 3, 4 and 7, according to authorities.

Their father, identified by investigators as 32-year-old Chad Doerman, is charged with three counts of aggravated murder.

Doerman is being held without bond at the Clermont County Jail. He will be arraigned Friday morning in Clermont County Municipal Court.

The sheriff’s office says more charges could be added.

According to investigators, the shooting happened shortly before 4:15 p.m. Thursday at a home in the Monroe Township area.

Around that time, an unknown female called 911 screaming that “her babies had been shot.” Three minutes later, a separate caller who drove by the scene told 911 they saw an underage girl running down the road saying “her father was killing everyone.”

Responding deputies found Doerman, who county records list as the owner of the home, sitting on a step outside.

The deputies also found the three boys unresponsive in the yard with gunshot wounds, officials said. They tried life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, but the boys died at the scene.

The boys’ 34-year-old mother was also found outside the home when deputies arrived. She had a gunshot wound to the hand and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

Deputies detained Doerman without incident.

A man allegedly shot his three sons to death in Ohio. (WCPO, BROADCASTIFY, CNN)

Investigators found no signs of forced entry and the sheriff’s office is not searching for any additional suspects.

There does not appear to be a threat to the community, the sheriff’s office said.

Dan Thomas, a resident in the neighborhood, said he arrived home shortly after the shooting and couldn’t pull into his driveway because of the police presence.

“This place is always quiet. It’s a great neighborhood, lots of kids playing at the park up there,” said neighbor Dan Thomas. “Never anything like this. Never.”

The Clermont County coroner arrived at the scene around 7:30 p.m. The bodies of the boys were taken to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office for autopsies.

The New Richmond Schools superintendent issued a statement Thursday night that says, “Our hearts are once again broken tonight as we yet again ask the community to lift up those affected by this horrific incident.”

A New Richmond Middle School student died in a quadruple murder-suicide in February.

Grief counselors will be available at Monroe Elementary School on Friday.

“That’s horrible. That’s uncalled for. I don’t know what’s going on in this world. You get that mad, you walk away,” Thomas added.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.