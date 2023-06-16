‘Best of New England’ camp showcases high school football players from around the world

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Hundreds of high school football players put their talents on display at Springfield College in front of the top colleges in New England and beyond.

“To see all these kids from all different places, from Canada to Florida to Ohio to right here in new England,” said East Longmeadow Coach Mike Morrisino. “It’s just a really cool event and it’s good we can get these kids the exposure that they deserve.”

On Friday morning, the brightest stars in high school football traveled from a dozen states some from as far as Canada and Germany to western Massachusetts for the “Best of New England” or “B.O.N.E.” camp.

“Gives you a chance to kind of reinforce and develop a little bit more of a relationship with the players that you think can help your program,” added UMass Amherst Coach Don Brown. “The 3rd annual bone camp held here at Springfield College on Friday offered over 700 athletes a chance to take their skills to the next level.”

“I’m a hardworking kid and I get it done on the field and in the classroom,” said Minnechaug player Jack Lucarelle.

“No DB is going to be able to stand in front of me,” added Springfield Central player Dwayne Early. “If they’re as big as me, they’re not going to be as fast.”

The long lineup of schools in attendance includes Division 1 programs including UMass, UConn and Syracuse. But organizers told Western Mass News more importantly...

“I would say every kid’s gonna leave here in a better position than when they got here,” said B.O.N.E Director Steve Martin.

The premier prospect camp in New England launched in 2021, the brainchild of former Springfield Central and current UMass football coach Valdamar Brower and Springfield College head coach Mike Cerasuolo.

“The vision was to get exposure and educate, just provide an unbelievable environment to kids,” said Coach Cerasuolo. “Not only in western mass but throughout New England.”

It’s helped athletes like Conner Robidoux of East Longmeadow who will compete at UMass Dartmouth in the fall.

“Put everything that you’ve learned to use today,” said Robidoux. “It’s not about losing a rep it’s about how you come back after that rep.”

Springfield Central wideout Dwyane Early is hopeful he’ll be reeling in scholarship offers with a big performance on the gridiron.

“I’m hoping to get my name out there to more coaches,” added Early. “Apparently, I have Pittsburgh and UMass.”

