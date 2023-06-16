Boy struck by lightning dies after long battle in hospital, family says

Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.(GoFundMe)
By KWTX Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy in Texas died Friday morning after a long battle with injuries he sustained after being struck by lightning last month.

Grayson Boggs had permanent brain damage and was in a coma. He stayed in intensive care for several weeks before being taken off a ventilator this week.

A post made by his family to Boggs’ GoFundMe on Friday said the following: “Grayson went to be with our Lord and his father at 5:05am today. Please pray for the family at this time. Fly high, sweet boy. #graysonstrong.”

Grayson’s passing comes after his father, Matthew, 34, died from injuries caused by the same lightning strike last month.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest has been made in connection with the double murder in Springfield last week and the...
Arrest made in connection with Springfield double homicide
Pittsfield Police looking to identify 2 suspects 061323
Pittsfield Police asking for public’s help in identifying 2 suspects
Police seek the public’s help in identifying an individual involved in an armed robbery.
West Springfield Police search for armed robbery suspect
A notice was sent to parents in Holyoke last night, outlining concerning behavior between a...
Notice sent to Mater Dolorosa parents over ‘concerning behavior’ by former teacher
The town of Palmer is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old Pathfinder Regional Vocational...
Community mourning Pathfinder student killed in Palmer crash

Latest News

FILE - Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square in...
Justice Department expected to announce findings of investigation prompted by George Floyd’s death
FILE - Heather Mack of Chicago, Ill., center, is mobbed by reporters as she arrives in the...
Heather Mack, convicted in Bali of killing mom and stuffing body in suitcase, pleads guilty in US
FDA hopes nuclear medicine can cure cancer, treat Alzheimer’s
FDA hopes nuclear medicine can cure cancer, treat Alzheimer’s
FDA hopes nuclear medicine can cure cancer, treat Alzheimer’s
FILE - Most of the survivors were being moved Friday to migrant shelters from a storage hangar,...
Greek coast guard defends actions as up to 500 migrants feared dead in shipwreck