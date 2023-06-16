BusinessWest 40 under 40 gala highlights accomplishments of local leaders
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - BusinessWest celebrated their 40 under 40 class of 2023 on Thursday evening.
The sold-out event featured a VIP pre-event reception for the honorees, sponsors, and judges.
More than 120 nominations were received for this year’s class, with entries scored by a panel of five judges who weighed everything from career accomplishments to involvement in the community.
Those with the 40 highest scores made the list.
