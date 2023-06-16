Getting Answers: Former Granby parish priest appears in court, after allegedly ‘misusing’ funds

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A former parish priest at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Granby was arraigned on Friday after he allegedly misused more than $100,000 in parish funds.

Former priest Thomasz Gorney was charged after the Catholic Diocese of Springfield carried out an internal audit for three years, which later turned into a full investigation by the Granby Police Department.

Thomasz Gorney, a former parish priest at the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Granby appeared in court on Friday, where he was arraigned for a charge of larceny over $1,200.

According to authorities, over the course of three years, a Catholic Diocese of Springfield investigated the priest and the whereabout of some parish funds.

In 2022, that investigation was passed down to the Granby Police Department after they said the amount of funds misused by Gorney reached $100,000.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s office told Western Mass News that the arraignment is only the beginning of a legal process that he hopes benefits members of the impacted church.

“I think today was the first step in seeking justice for those people,” said Assistant D.A Matthew Russo. “For the members of the parish, members of the Granby community, in order to try to either return some of that money back to them and certainly hold father Gorney accountable for what he did.”

In court, Gorney agreed to various conditions in order to be released. He will surrender his passport, not travel outside the country, stay at least fifty yards away from the church, and not make any contact with witnesses or members of the church.

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Russo added that the former priest allegedly used the funds on different items for personal use.

“He obtained power equipment, woodworking tools, small machines, electronics, car care items, as well as cellphones and personal food bills well over ten thousand dollars. All against parish and diocese’s policy.”

The next court date is set for August 3, and that’s for a pre-trial hearing.

A.D.A Russo also said they could be looking at amicable resolutions. But if the case were to go to trial and the former priest is found guilty, he could be facing up to five years in state prison.

