Getting Answers: Springfield Police release results of 8-day crackdown operation

By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police shared the results of an 8-day crackdown in the neighborhood where a double homicide and gunshots fired at police happened last week.

The multi-agency sweep focused on Union, School and High Streets. Now, police and the city are once again calling on the justice system to stop the cycle from repeating and impacting residents.

For over a week, Springfield Police and other law enforcement have been cracking down on crime in the area where officers were fired at while responding to a double homicide last week.

The results are alarming.

In just eight days, police confiscated: 14 illegal firearms, three of them ghost guns and more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl. In total, 44 people were arrested.

“We understand certainly this will not solve all the problems,” said Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood. “Hopefully, these proactive responses help the neighborhood and the area somewhat to live peacefully.”

Breaking the arrests down further.

On June 7, the same day police responded to the Union Street double homicide, police arrested seven people on trespassing on drug and warrant charges at 41 School Street, near where gunshots narrowly missed three officers. Police said they were provided with a tenant list that aided in the arrests.

On June 14, 11 “Johns” were arrested in a prostitution sting funded by the Hampden District Attorney’s office.

Thursday, police arrested Jaequan Smith at the Violence Prevention Center “Roca” on School Street. Police said he pointed a gun at an officer before he was taken into custody. Police also said he has four active warrants with a combined 11 charges.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood said this area has been a challenge for years, calling it a never-ending fight.

“We had to hit it because we started taking on gunfire, so it became very unsafe for the police we hit it heavy we hit it hard,” added Clapprood.

Now, the police department and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno are calling for better justice from the courts to keep repeat offenders off the streets. Sarno said 30 of the 44 people arrested, have already been released.

“I once again ask our court system and I ask some of our judges how would you feel if you had these activities going on in your neighborhood,” said Mayor Sarno. “It’s not right when people are hurt people are being killed family members are being affected and I have to listen to that these repeat violent criminal offenders have rights too.”

Clapprood told us officers will continue to be in the area and they expect more arrests this weekend.

