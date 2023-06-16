Getting Answers: State lawmakers react to new relocation of Hampden County Courthouse

Several weeks after a state agency published a report outlying possible locations for a new Hampden County courthouse, one local lawmaker says he's "outraged" b
By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Several weeks after a state agency published a report outlying possible locations for a new Hampden County courthouse, one local lawmaker says he’s “outraged” by some of the proposed options.

While only two of the proposed 13 new locations for the courthouse are outside of Springfield. Representative Gonzalez said that’s two too many and the courthouse belongs here in the city of homes.

“We will fight tooth and nail to make sure that courthouse stays in Springfield,” said Rep. Gonzalez.

One local lawmaker is fighting to keep the Hampden District courthouse in Springfield.

Amid years of concerns over the workplace conditions at the Roderick Ireland courthouse, the Division of Capital Assessor Management and Maintenace or DCAMM published a report offering some insight on where the courthouse may go.

The agency decides which construction projects receive state funding and last month they published a report that evaluated 13 possible sites in Hampden County.

But state representative Carlos Gonazalez said the courthouse must stay in Springfield.

“When DCAMM put out that list of places the courthouse could go, they selected some places other than Springfield on that list and we found that very disturbing,” added Rep. Gonzalez.

Representative Gonzalez expressed his frustration to DCAMM Commissioner Carl Gladstone.

Western Mass News obtained a copy of that letter that said in part:

“To consider the relocation of the courthouse from Springfield is a great disservice to the residents of Springfield...I encourage you to work with the Springfield delegation and constituents of Springfield to maintain this vital center of our community and activity in proximity to the metro area, where it has been continually supported.”

Of the 13 possible locations, 11 are in Springfield.  Including the report’s top pick. Renovating the current site on State Street.

Representative Gonzalez told us Springfield’s proximity to the rest of the county makes it the ideal spot for a courthouse.

“The court has been in downtown Springfield for such a long time,” noted Rep. Gonzalez. “It is the center of Hampden County, and we think that the highways were carefully designed to meet the demands and to serve all the residents of Hampden County.”

He said other lawmakers and constituents alike share in his view.

“We have heard from our colleagues in government as well as our constituents and they find it absurd that they would even consider moving the courthouse out of Springfield,” added Rep. Gonzalez.

We also reached out to DCAMM for a response to Representative Gonazalez’s letter, but we have not heard back at this time.

