Heavy police presence on St. James Avenue in Springfield

By Photojournalist: Andrew Evans, Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to the area of St. James Avenue for an incident in Springfield Thursday afternoon.

When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene just after 6 p.m. we witnessed a heavy police presence and caution tape set up in front of the People’s Bank.

No word as to why police were there at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

