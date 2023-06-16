Heavy Rain Possible Saturday, but Father’s Day Looks Better

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A few heavier showers continue to move through western Mass this evening, then lighter rain remains hit or miss the remainder of the night. Temperatures hover in the 60s most of the night with rain chances increasing after midnight. Heavy rain and some thunder expected overnight through Saturday.

Another upper-level low will be moving over New England from late Friday to Sunday, bringing back unsettled and cooler weather. Rain is most likely Saturday and some heavy rainfall is possible. A lot of the showers we see throughout the day will be slow-moving too, which brings a low and isolated risk for flooding or flash flooding. Some thunder may occur, but severe thunderstorms are not expected. Rain totals may end up at a half inch in general, but isolated higher amounts may be seen.

The low is slow to exit Sunday, so we likely hang on to a lot of clouds and a few showers. Sunday does look like the nicer of the two days with highs back to the 70s. A trough lingers over the Northeast through Tuesday, keeping skies partly to mostly cloudy along with a risk for developing afternoon showers. Mid to late week is trending drier and warmer for now.

