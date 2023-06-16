Holyoke Police search for credit card theft suspect

Police seek the public’s help in identifying a suspect in Holyoke.
Police seek the public’s help in identifying a suspect in Holyoke.(Holyoke Police Department)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police seek the public’s help in identifying a suspect in Holyoke.

According to the Holyoke Police Department, the individual is suspected of using a stolen credit card at several stores in Holyoke Mall.

If you or anyone has any information regarding the suspect, you are asked to call the Holyoke Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at 413-322-6900.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old student has died following an accident involving a tractor-trailer truck on Sykes...
16 year old killed in accident involving tractor-trailer on Sykes St. in Palmer
A notice was sent to parents in Holyoke last night, outlining concerning behavior between a...
Notice sent to Mater Dolorosa parents over ‘concerning behavior’ by former teacher
The town of Palmer is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old Pathfinder Regional Vocational...
Community mourning Pathfinder student killed in Palmer crash
Pittsfield Police looking to identify 2 suspects 061323
Pittsfield Police asking for public’s help in identifying 2 suspects
An arrest has been made in connection with the double murder in Springfield last week and the...
Arrest made in connection with Springfield double homicide

Latest News

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
1 hospitalized, following rollover crash near South Main Street in Orange
MGM Springfield surprised three local non-profit organizations on Thursday with more than...
MGM Springfield surprises local non-profit organizations with over $50K
Northampton city council is scheduled to vote on an order that impacts drivers and pedestrians...
Getting Answers: Northampton City Council to vote on reduced default speed limit
The Massachusetts State Senate has introduced new legislation that would fund drug testing kits...
Getting Answers: legislation introduced to fund test kits for spiked drinks