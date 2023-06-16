Horace Smith Fund awards scholarships to promising high school students in Western Massachusetts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Horace Smith Fund held its 124th corporators’ meeting and scholarship awards ceremony on Thursday night.

The event was held at the Carriage House of Storrowton Tavern in West Springfield.

The fund granted a total award of $316,000 to area students this year.

Josephine Sarnelli, executive director of the Horace Smith Fund said, “Sometimes people might be in their second year of college and have a tough time finishing up and we can supply them those extra funds and of course for ones just starting off out of high school, it sets them off on the right foot.”

The fund was set up in 1899 by Horace Smith, one of the founders of Smith and Wesson.

