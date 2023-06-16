Horace Smith Fund awards scholarships to promising high school students in Western Massachusetts

The Horace Smith Fund held its 124th corporators’ meeting and scholarship awards ceremony on Thursday night.
By Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann, Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Horace Smith Fund held its 124th corporators’ meeting and scholarship awards ceremony on Thursday night.

The event was held at the Carriage House of Storrowton Tavern in West Springfield.

The fund granted a total award of $316,000 to area students this year.

Josephine Sarnelli, executive director of the Horace Smith Fund said, “Sometimes people might be in their second year of college and have a tough time finishing up and we can supply them those extra funds and of course for ones just starting off out of high school, it sets them off on the right foot.”

The fund was set up in 1899 by Horace Smith, one of the founders of Smith and Wesson.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old student has died following an accident involving a tractor-trailer truck on Sykes...
16 year old killed in accident involving tractor-trailer on Sykes St. in Palmer
A notice was sent to parents in Holyoke last night, outlining concerning behavior between a...
Notice sent to Mater Dolorosa parents over ‘concerning behavior’ by former teacher
The town of Palmer is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old Pathfinder Regional Vocational...
Community mourning Pathfinder student killed in Palmer crash
Pittsfield Police looking to identify 2 suspects 061323
Pittsfield Police asking for public’s help in identifying 2 suspects
An arrest has been made in connection with the double murder in Springfield last week and the...
Arrest made in connection with Springfield double homicide

Latest News

A group of firefighters from Massachusetts is on the way to help battle the wildfires in...
State officials hold ceremony for Massachusetts firefighters sent to battle Canada wildfires
An event, called “Speak Out Against Gun Violence” was held on Thursday night in Springfield.
Local residents rally for ‘Speak Out Against Gun Violence’ event in Springfield
Several weeks after a state agency published a report outlying possible locations for a new...
Getting Answers: State lawmakers react to new relocation of Hampden County Courthouse
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Investigation underway after car strikes pedestrian on St. James Avenue in Springfield