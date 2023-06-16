Local residents rally for ‘Speak Out Against Gun Violence’ event in Springfield

An event, called “Speak Out Against Gun Violence” was held on Thursday night in Springfield.
By Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann, Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The rally took place at the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Community members and speakers joined together in prayer, standing together in solidarity.

People at Thursday’s gathering told Western Mass News that enough is enough, and they want to let local neighborhoods know they’re sick and tired of children dying.

Sincere Sepheus, who lost his father to violence said, “It’s not right to kill, because you never know do they have kids or anything.”

Michelle Thomas of Springfield expressed, “For those who have not lost a child like we have, you don’t want to experience. You don’t even want to know what it feels like. This is just a club you don’t want to be in.”

Thomas lost her son Carl 5 years ago when he was murdered and she tells us that the case remains unsolved.

We also spoke with community members who said society has become numb to the issue of gun violence and people should think twice before picking up a weapon.

Juanita Batchlor, who also lost son to gun violence said, “It looks like it’s just going by unbothered, like it doesn’t bother anyone that all these people are being murdered and these murders are not being solved. When you’re out shooting or whatever the case may be it may seem like you got it, but when your taken away or incarcerated, and your mom has to look at you in a cemetery or jail cell, its sick man it really hurts.”

In light of this event, tomorrow, Springfield Police superintendent Cheryl Clapprood will be joined by Mayor Domenic Sarno and other representatives to announce the results of a significant and complex enforcement effort in the union, high and school street area.

That conference will take place at 11 a.m.

