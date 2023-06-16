Mass. Health Connector holding event to help people find health insurance coverage

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Officials with the Massachusetts Health Connector will be holding an event this weekend to help people find medical coverage.

The “Day at the Museum” Health and Wellness event, which is scheduled for Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Basketball Hall of Fame, will feature free admission, a Subway lunch, family games, and a DJ for participants who register at the Health Connector table.

Organizers said that anyone who needs health insurance, including people who are losing MassHealth coverage, can meet with experts who can help find new coverage with the Health Connector.

Health Navigators will also be on-hand to help MassHealth members who are losing health insurance coverage due to expiring federal COVID-19 protections.

