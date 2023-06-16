MGM Springfield surprises local non-profit organizations with over $50K

MGM Springfield surprised three local non-profit organizations on Thursday with more than $50,000!
By Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa, Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MGM team members, including MGM Springfield president and C.O.O. Chris Kelley, started the secret mission this afternoon, inside the property’s valet area, by piling into MGM escalades with checks and balloons.

The organizations surprised were the Springfield Boys and Girls Club, Community Music School of Springfield, and the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

Vincent Borello, executive director of the Springfield Boys and Girls Club said, “The kids get out of school tomorrow, we start our summer camp soon, this $30,000 will go a long way to give kids the ultimate experience this summer.”

Borello added that the money will be used to fund things like swimming lessons, cooking classes, arts and crafts, and other activities for kids to enjoy this summer.

