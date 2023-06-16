Plans for legal immigrant processing facility in Southampton on indefinite hold

The legal immigrant family assistance facility proposed for Southampton has been put on an indefinite pause.
By Mike Agogliati and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The legal immigrant family assistance facility proposed for Southampton has been put on an indefinite pause.

Southampton officials said the facility was put on pause because the state reportedly found that the costs to operate are too expensive.

LEARN MORE: State officials considering Southampton building for temporary shelter

The proposed facility was expected to move into the the former Harley Davidson dealership on College Highway.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest has been made in connection with the double murder in Springfield last week and the...
Arrest made in connection with Springfield double homicide
Pittsfield Police looking to identify 2 suspects 061323
Pittsfield Police asking for public’s help in identifying 2 suspects
Police seek the public’s help in identifying an individual involved in an armed robbery.
West Springfield Police search for armed robbery suspect
A notice was sent to parents in Holyoke last night, outlining concerning behavior between a...
Notice sent to Mater Dolorosa parents over ‘concerning behavior’ by former teacher
The town of Palmer is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old Pathfinder Regional Vocational...
Community mourning Pathfinder student killed in Palmer crash

Latest News

Spfld drug arrest
Springfield man arrested on drug charges after investigation into Locust Street market
Investigation underway after car strikes pedestrian on St. James Avenue in Springfield
Investigation underway after car strikes pedestrian on St. James Avenue in Springfield
BusinessWest celebrated their 40 under 40 class of 2023 on Thursday evening.
BusinessWest 40 under 40 gala highlights accomplishments of local leaders
Plans for legal immigrant processing facility in Southampton on indefinite hold
Plans for legal immigrant processing facility in Southampton on indefinite hold