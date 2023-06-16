Plans for legal immigrant processing facility in Southampton on indefinite hold

SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The legal immigrant family assistance facility proposed for Southampton has been put on an indefinite pause.

Southampton officials said the facility was put on pause because the state reportedly found that the costs to operate are too expensive.

The proposed facility was expected to move into the the former Harley Davidson dealership on College Highway.

