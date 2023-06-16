President Joe Biden attends gun safety summit in Connecticut

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) - President Joe Biden made an appearance over the state line in Connecticut on Friday. He spoke at the national safer communities’ summit about the need for stricter gun control.

The president was greeted by a large crowd here at the University of Hartford and wrapped up his speech just a short time ago.

During his remarks, he talked about the bipartisan safer communities’ act, a package of gun reforms passed by Congress a year ago. In the wake of the Uvalde School shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Under that legislation, it toughened background checks for the youngest gun buyers, sought to keep firearms from domestic violence offenders and aimed to help states put in place red flag laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons away from people considered to be dangerous.

The president used Friday’s event to push for stricter universal background checks and the banning of assault weapons. He also addressed the various gun violence survivors who also spoke, admiring their bravery.

“There’s a lot we have to do, and it takes courage to tell a story that you’ve been through,” said President Biden. “I’ve spent a lot of time as president, and I’ve spent 30 some times in Afghanistan...And I watch when we have post-traumatic stress disorder for soldiers. What’s the difference between post-traumatic stress for a soldier in Afghanistan and a 4th grader in a classroom when they have to duck and cover?”

Hundreds of other gun reform advocates attended the summit, and many spoke throughout the day. Those including survivors of gun violence from across the country, parents from sandy hook who lost their children to gun violence in 2012, CT senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal, and former politician and gun reform advocate, Gabby Giffords.

Coming up on Western Mass News at 5 p.m. we will hear from people who attended the event and how they feel about the president being here.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.