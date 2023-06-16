Special election announced to fill Worcester and Hampshire district senate seat

The Massachusetts State House in Boston
The Massachusetts State House in Boston(MGN-online / Image: Hsin Ju HSU / Wikipedia / CC BY SA 3.0)
By Liam Murphy and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) -- A special election will be held in the Worcester and Hampshire Senate district following the resignation of Sen. Anne Gobi.

The state Senate called for that election with primaries being held on October 10 and general election on November 7.

The special election comes as a result of Gobi being appointed as the state’s Director of Rural Affairs by Gov. Maura Healey.

Candidates will have until August 29 to submit nomination papers.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest has been made in connection with the double murder in Springfield last week and the...
Arrest made in connection with Springfield double homicide
Pittsfield Police looking to identify 2 suspects 061323
Pittsfield Police asking for public’s help in identifying 2 suspects
A notice was sent to parents in Holyoke last night, outlining concerning behavior between a...
Notice sent to Mater Dolorosa parents over ‘concerning behavior’ by former teacher
Police seek the public’s help in identifying an individual involved in an armed robbery.
West Springfield Police search for armed robbery suspect
The town of Palmer is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old Pathfinder Regional Vocational...
Community mourning Pathfinder student killed in Palmer crash

Latest News

File Graphic
Mass. Health Connector holding event to help people find health insurance coverage
Nearly a dozen people have been arrested after Springfield Police conducted an “anti-John”...
11 people arrested following ‘anti-John’ operation in Springfield
Springfield Police: 2 juveniles arrested after racing stolen cars
Springfield Police: 2 juveniles arrested after racing stolen cars
Spfld drug arrest
Springfield man arrested on drug charges after investigation into Locust Street market