Special election announced to fill Worcester and Hampshire district senate seat

(WGGB/WSHM) -- A special election will be held in the Worcester and Hampshire Senate district following the resignation of Sen. Anne Gobi.

The state Senate called for that election with primaries being held on October 10 and general election on November 7.

The special election comes as a result of Gobi being appointed as the state’s Director of Rural Affairs by Gov. Maura Healey.

Candidates will have until August 29 to submit nomination papers.

