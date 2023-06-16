Springfield man arrested on drug charges after investigation into Locust Street market

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a drug trafficking operation in the city.

Police said they received several complaints drug dealings happeing at the Tejada-Gonzalez Market on Locust Street.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and after searching the market, police reportedly found around $5,500 in cash, nearly $1,000 in Canadian currency, nearly 100 rounds of ammunition, and more than 800 grams of fentanyl.

Carlos Tejada, 33, was arrested and is facing drug trafficking charges.

