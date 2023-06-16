Springfield man arrested on drug charges after investigation into Locust Street market

A Springfield man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a drug trafficking operation in the city.
By Liam Murphy and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a drug trafficking operation in the city.

Police said they received several complaints drug dealings happeing at the Tejada-Gonzalez Market on Locust Street.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and after searching the market, police reportedly found around $5,500 in cash, nearly $1,000 in Canadian currency, nearly 100 rounds of ammunition, and more than 800 grams of fentanyl.

Carlos Tejada, 33, was arrested and is facing drug trafficking charges.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest has been made in connection with the double murder in Springfield last week and the...
Arrest made in connection with Springfield double homicide
Pittsfield Police looking to identify 2 suspects 061323
Pittsfield Police asking for public’s help in identifying 2 suspects
Police seek the public’s help in identifying an individual involved in an armed robbery.
West Springfield Police search for armed robbery suspect
A notice was sent to parents in Holyoke last night, outlining concerning behavior between a...
Notice sent to Mater Dolorosa parents over ‘concerning behavior’ by former teacher
The town of Palmer is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old Pathfinder Regional Vocational...
Community mourning Pathfinder student killed in Palmer crash

Latest News

Springfield Police: 2 juveniles arrested after racing stolen cars
Springfield Police: 2 juveniles arrested after racing stolen cars
Investigation underway after car strikes pedestrian on St. James Avenue in Springfield
Investigation underway after car strikes pedestrian on St. James Avenue in Springfield
Plans for legal immigrant processing facility in Southampton on indefinite hold
Plans for legal immigrant processing facility in Southampton on indefinite hold
BusinessWest celebrated their 40 under 40 class of 2023 on Thursday evening.
BusinessWest 40 under 40 gala highlights accomplishments of local leaders