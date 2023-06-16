Springfield Police: 2 juveniles arrested after racing stolen cars

Two juveniles were arrested in Springfield for racing stolen cars early Thursday morning.
By Liam Murphy and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two juveniles were arrested in Springfield for racing stolen cars early Thursday morning.

Police said they saw four Hyundais traveling around 90 miles per hour on Boston Road and crossing over the double yellow lines several times.

Two of those vehicles were driving with their headlights off. As an officer was relaying the information, one of the vehicles crashed. Investigators found that the passenger side window had been smashed and the ignition was pulled out because the vehicle was stolen.

Two juveniles, a 14 and a 15 year old, were found in the area of Berkshire Ave and were placed under arrest. Police added that the 15 year old has been arrested multiple times on similar charges.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

