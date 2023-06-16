State officials hold ceremony for Massachusetts firefighters sent to battle Canada wildfires

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A group of firefighters from Massachusetts is on the way to help battle the wildfires in Quebec, Canada.

The Healey-Driscoll administration held a send-off ceremony for the 11 wildland firefighters. One of whom is from western Massachusetts.

The crew, which is also referred to as a “wildfire suppression module,” will engage in direct fire suppression, working on the fire line for about 14 days.

They will build fire breaks, securing fire perimeters, containing fires, and protecting structures.

