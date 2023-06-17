15 injured as Baltimore bus crashes into 2 cars, building

A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming...
A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming to rest in a building.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Fifteen people were injured Saturday when a mass transit bus crashed with two cars before hitting a building in Baltimore, police said.

Baltimore police said officers in the city’s central district responded to a Maryland Transit Administration bus crash at about 10:20 a.m.

A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming to rest in a building.

Police said 15 people were injured. Two of the injuries are possibly life threatening, police said in a news release.

No further details were immediately released by police. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly a dozen people have been arrested after Springfield Police conducted an “anti-John”...
11 people arrested following ‘anti-John’ operation in Springfield
Spfld drug arrest
Springfield man arrested on drug charges after investigation into Locust Street market
Several weeks after a state agency published a report outlying possible locations for a new...
Getting Answers: State lawmakers react to new relocation of Hampden County Courthouse
FILE - Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant warms up before an NBA basketball game against the...
NBA suspends Ja Morant 25 games for latest social media incident involving a gun
A notice was sent to parents in Holyoke last night, outlining concerning behavior between a...
Notice sent to Mater Dolorosa parents over ‘concerning behavior’ by former teacher

Latest News

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
West Virginia’s Bob Huggins arrested on suspicion of drunken driving
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the National Safer Communities Summit at the University of...
Biden finds receptive union crowd at first big event of his 2024 reelection campaign
FILE - The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 sits on display at the Chicago Auto Show, Thursday, Feb. 9,...
Highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
2nd Annual Aaron’s Race raising suicide prevention awareness in Belchertown
Authorities in Mississippi say Quantella Vonsha Towns, 22, has been arrested after her...
Mother arrested in death of 1-year-old daughter after bringing child’s body to hospital