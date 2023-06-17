2nd Annual Aaron’s Race raising suicide prevention awareness in Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The pinewood derby race in Belchertown had a bigger purpose this year as a family continues to raise suicide prevention awareness after their son Aaron took his own life nearly 4 years ago.

“Aaron was 15 years old,” said his mother, Heather Twining. “It will be 4 years ago in October when we lost him.”

People came out to support the Twining family in their effort to raise suicide prevention awareness in the 2nd Annual Aarons Race in honor of Aaron Twining, who died from suicide.

“There were no signs and I want to get the word out there,” Twining told us. “We have some different tables here to help with education pamphlets and handouts for parents and children.”

The idea of a pinewood derby fundraiser was born from Aaron’s time in the Cub Scouts. Part of being a scout meant making your own pinewood derby car.

Nearly 4 years after Aaron’s death in the 2nd Annual Aarons Race event, organizers said that the support and the competition field have grown since the fundraisers debut.

“Right now, we’ve got 30, I think we have 32 pre-registered, and I think we’re going to have walk-ins,” said Bill Hoefler of South Hadley. “We could easily see 40 or so.”

All the net proceeds raised will go towards teen suicide prevention groups. Hoefler and Twining told Western Mass News that seeing people support the cause is heartwarming.

“I think people feel and understand the need for this sort of event, for this sort of cause,” Hoefler said. “It’s a joyous way to bring people together out of what was otherwise a very tragic incident.”

“The community has been amazing; I’ve had a couple of families reach out to me with the struggles that they’ve been having,” Twining added. “I’ve been able to help about 4 families with some struggles they had. As far as the community, everybody has been supportive.”

