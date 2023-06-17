Holyoke PrideFest bringing recognition to the Paper City’s LGBTQIA+ community

By Olivia Hickey, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann and Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Despite a dreary start to the weekend, hundreds came out to celebrate the 2nd Annual Holyoke PrideFest Saturday afternoon.

The potential rain did not stop Saturday’s fun, and people traveled from as far as Canada to celebrate and recognize the LGBTQIA+ community of the Paper City and beyond.

Attendees were decorated from head to toe in vibrant colors inside and outside the War Memorial Building on Appleton Street to enjoy music, food, and drag performances.

Western Mass News spoke with organizers, including City Councilor Juan Anderson-Burgos, who told us that this year’s Pride was bigger than last year, and why Pride should be celebrated in the city.

“Creating an event such as Holyoke Pride Fest, it heightens what was missed for so many years,” said Councilor Anderson-Burgos. “It’s just building community and not leaving anybody left out.”

Saturday’s event wrapped up at 6 p.m., but a VIP meet-and-greet with RuPaul’s Drag Race superstar Jessica Wild, of season 2 and Allstars season 8, will be held at 7 p.m. at Fame Lounge/Eatery with all proceeds supporting Holyoke Pride.

