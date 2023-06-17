Local residents react to several arrests of teens for racing stolen cars in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police arrested several young teenagers in connection with racing stolen cars including two sets of arrests on Thursday.

Western Mass News spoke with one resident who said this problem isn’t new to his area and says he’s afraid if this type of behavior continues, it will turn deadly.

A little before 4 o’clock Thursday morning, police spotted four Hyundais travelling over 90 miles per hour on Boston Road and crossing the double yellow line multiple times that led to the arrest of two teenagers, ages 14 and 15.

The Springfield Police Department said the 15-year-old has been arrested several times on similar charges.

It’s part of an ongoing pattern in the city, Springfield Police superintendent Cheryl Clapprood told us the thefts stem from an online challenge that shows people how to steal Hyundais and Kias.

“Unfortunately, some of the youths have made a game out of it now,” said Clapprood. “It’s a YouTube challenge were four have been stolen at one time and then they play kind of a dodge cars game with these cars.”

Superintendent Clapprood said these teenage offenders recently started to up the ante:

“They’ve stepped up the game a little bit between just stealing the cars to stealing the cars and having their own demolition derby, so we are out there looking for that this weekend also,” added Clapprood.

Western Mass News spoke with James, who did not want us to use his last name. He lives in the area where these crimes took place and told us he notices this kind of driving frequently.

“They’re zipping in and out of traffic, anytime there’s 100 feet between them and somebody else, they’ll be popping wheelies,” said James of Springfield.

James walked along Boston Road and he saw motorcycles and cars driving erratically around once a month.

“It’s on a pretty regular basis,” explained James. “They’re mostly teenagers. They are kids. My concern is that they’re going to hit somebody. Eventually it’s going to get to the point where they are going to lose control, there’s going to be a major accident and hopefully some innocent bystander doesn’t get killed.”

Superintendent Clapprood agrees, it is a dangerous game.

“That puts everybody in jeopardy,” said Clapprood. “Puts other motoring traffic, officers, and pedestrians in danger. Just a real dangerous game so I am hoping the courts take this behavior seriously when we bring these guys in.”

Superintendent Clapprood said the social media challenge is the common thread between these incidents but she doesn’t believe it’s just one group responsible.

James said he wants judges to take these cases seriously. He hopes strong consequences will send a strong message to the young suspects.

