Holyoke hosts second annual Pride Festival

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The second annual pride fest was celebrated in Holyoke Saturday.

Saturday was a day to celebrate love and acceptance for the paper city. Thousands of people-- making their way to downtown Holyoke to celebrate the second annual pride fest. Some came from as far away as Canada.

City councilor and pride fest organizer Juan Anderson-Burgos said the event was created after Northampton’s pride was cancelled last year. And they weren’t going to let some potential weather wash away the fun this year.

“It was supposed to rain but we got together and at the last minute it went from Veteran’s Park to the war memorial building,” Anderson-Burgos said.

Western Mass News spoke with event goers and performers, to find out why events like this are important to them.

“The state of the world is really harsh right now so having events that allow us to actually enjoy ourselves and take a minute is always really good to have,” Quinn Carpenter of Providence, RI said.

While the festival wrapped up at 6 p.m. Anderson-Burgos said plans are already underway for next year, and the committee looks forward to continuing the tradiditon.

“Creating an event such as Holyoke pride fest it heightens what was missed for so many years it’s just building community and not leaving anybody left out,” Anderson-Burgos said.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.