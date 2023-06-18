Juneteenth Jubilee Committee hosts Father’s Day brunch in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Dads in Springfield celebrated their Father’s Day early Sunday morning at the Dunbar Center with a Father’s Day brunch put on by the Juneteenth Jubilee Committee.

Juneteenth Jubilee Committee member Cheri Burton told Western Mass News that the fathers in attendance are appreciative to have an event put on for them.

“A lot of times, they feel like mothers get all of the attention on their day and that we do nothing for them,” said Burton. “We wanted to make sure we highlight and bring them out and celebrate them.”

We caught up with a couple of fathers at their celebratory brunch. They told us what the holiday means to them and some of the challenges they faced in fatherhood.

“They’ll never realize that they grow up and they’re always daddy’s baby, no matter how old they get,” said Walker Bryant of Springfield. “They are still daddy’s baby, no matter what.”

“The biggest challenge is knowing that you’re not perfect. You’re going to make mistakes and show your kids that you are going to make mistakes,” added James Coppedge, also of Springfield. “It’s about learning from those mistakes and making sure those mistakes you can learn from and become a better person.”

Both dads also told Western Mass News that no matter how old they get, they still find themselves taking care of their kids in some way.

“I feel like it’s important to speak about the positivity of fatherhood,” Coppedge said. “We always speak about the negative when it comes to fathers and not the good that there is in the community.”

However, Bryant and Coppedge agree – being a dad is one of the best things that has ever happened to them.

“The children, the children, they’re growing up, and the input that we put into our children, they’ll carry that on for the rest of their lives,” Bryant said.

“It’s bigger than you,” Coppedge added. “Have your children to look forward to and your wife to look forward to. So, times when you may feel like you’re being hard on yourself, understand that they love you and the love they show to you really helps me. The love that they show me helps me to be a better person.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.