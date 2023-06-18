Juneteenth preparations underway in western Mass. as holiday approaches

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday is Juneteenth, a federal holiday celebrating the emancipation of African American slaves in the United States over 130 years ago.

Juneteenth is approaching and celebrations are already underway in our area.

In Chicopee and Springfield, the holiday was commemorated with flag raisings on Friday.

Western Mass News spoke with Bishop Talbert Swan, the president of the Greater Springfield NAACP, who explained why it’s important to celebrate this holiday every year.

“Especially in light of the attempts all across the nation by states, like Florida with Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott in Texas to band the teaching of black history as it relates to the history of slavery and white supremacy in the nation,” said Bishop Swan. “It’s even more important that Juneteenth is highlighted that underscores the horrible crucible slavery that existed in the United States for 239 years.”

Coming up tonight on Western Mass News, we will have the details on more Juneteenth events in the area.

