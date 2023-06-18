Juneteenth preparations underway in western Mass. as holiday approaches

By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday is Juneteenth, a federal holiday celebrating the emancipation of African American slaves in the United States over 130 years ago.

Juneteenth is approaching and celebrations are already underway in our area.

In Chicopee and Springfield, the holiday was commemorated with flag raisings on Friday.

Western Mass News spoke with Bishop Talbert Swan, the president of the Greater Springfield NAACP, who explained why it’s important to celebrate this holiday every year.

“Especially in light of the attempts all across the nation by states, like Florida with Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott in Texas to band the teaching of black history as it relates to the history of slavery and white supremacy in the nation,” said Bishop Swan. “It’s even more important that Juneteenth is highlighted that underscores the horrible crucible slavery that existed in the United States for 239 years.”

Coming up tonight on Western Mass News, we will have the details on more Juneteenth events in the area.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly a dozen people have been arrested after Springfield Police conducted an “anti-John”...
11 people arrested following ‘anti-John’ operation in Springfield
Steven Chehotsky, the owner of Little Rendezvous, was overwhelmed with business.
‘It’s been a day’: Pizza shop runs out of ingredients after glowing review from Barstool Sports
Spfld drug arrest
Springfield man arrested on drug charges after investigation into Locust Street market
Local residents react to several arrests of teens for racing stolen cars in Springfield
A North Carolina lottery winner says he will buy his mom a house after a $500,000 jackpot win.
Man says he is buying his mom a house after winning the lottery

Latest News

Crews in Springfield are on scene for a house fire on Hebron Street Sunday afternoon.
8 displaced, 1 hospitalized after multi-family house fire on Hebron Street in Springfield
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Jun. 18
generic fire truck
Springfield crews respond to mattress fire on Whittum Ave.
Holyoke hosts second annual Pride Festival
Holyoke hosts second annual Pride Festival