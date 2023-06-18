8 displaced, 1 hospitalized after multi-family house fire on Hebron Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield are on scene for a house fire on Hebron Street Sunday afternoon.

According to Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte, firefighters responded to the area of Hebron Street for reports of a fire.

The fire started at in the basement due to an electrical panel malfunction.

Officials confirmed five adults and three children have been displaced are being assisted by the American Red Cross. One of the residents was transported to a local hospital due to smoke inhalation.

Eversource will also be on scene in order to secure power in the street.

The public is advised to avoid the are at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.