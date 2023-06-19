1 person hospitalized following West Springfield crash

One person has been hospitalized after a crash Monday morning in West Springfield.
One person has been hospitalized after a crash Monday morning in West Springfield.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been hospitalized after a crash Monday morning in West Springfield.

West Springfield Fire Capt. Anthony Spear said that the one-car crash near Dewey Street and Sikes Avenue occurred around 9 a.m.

One person was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by West Springfield Police.

