Brimfield Police investigating reports of weekend vandalism

By Ryan Trowbridge and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Brimfield are investigating following reports of vandalism on East Hill Road over the weekend.

Investigators said the incidents happened overnight Saturday into Sunday.

If anyone witnessed something or has video footage, you are asked to call the New Braintree regional dispatch center at (413) 245-7222 to speak to an officer.

