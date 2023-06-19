‘Cars and Coffee’ auto show in Amherst highlights over 40 classic cars

The “Cars and Coffee” auto show series returned to the Mill District’s North Square in Amherst on Sunday with another free collectible-and-classic vehicle exhib
By Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa, Joe Chaisson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The “Cars and Coffee” auto show series returned to the Mill District’s North Square in Amherst on Sunday with another free collectible-and-classic vehicle exhibition.

The event took place from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The “Cars and Coffee” concept has grown across the U.S. As a car-collector and spectator phenomenon.

By emphasizing a laid-back, everyone-is-welcome format, the shows typically attract a different mix of vehicles – and car-curious onlookers - each time they’re held.

The May edition of the series attracted over 40 different classic cars.

Trophies are awarded for the crowd’s favorite domestic, import, exotic and best overall car.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly a dozen people have been arrested after Springfield Police conducted an “anti-John”...
11 people arrested following ‘anti-John’ operation in Springfield
Steven Chehotsky, the owner of Little Rendezvous, was overwhelmed with business.
‘It’s been a day’: Pizza shop runs out of ingredients after glowing review from Barstool Sports
Spfld drug arrest
Springfield man arrested on drug charges after investigation into Locust Street market
Springfield Police arrested several young teenagers in connection with racing stolen cars...
Local residents react to several arrests of teens for racing stolen cars in Springfield
A North Carolina lottery winner says he will buy his mom a house after a $500,000 jackpot win.
Man says he is buying his mom a house after winning the lottery

Latest News

Police in Holyoke seek the public’s help in finding a missing man.
Holyoke Police search for a missing man
Dads in Springfield celebrated their Father’s Day early Sunday morning at the Dunbar Center...
Juneteenth Jubilee Committee hosts Father’s Day brunch in downtown Springfield
Monday is Juneteenth, a federal holiday that recognizes the emancipation of African American...
Preparations underway in western Mass. as Juneteenth approaches
Crews in Springfield are on scene for a house fire on Hebron Street Sunday afternoon.
8 displaced, 1 hospitalized after multi-family house fire on Hebron Street in Springfield