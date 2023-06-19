‘Cars and Coffee’ auto show in Amherst highlights over 40 classic cars

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The “Cars and Coffee” auto show series returned to the Mill District’s North Square in Amherst on Sunday with another free collectible-and-classic vehicle exhibition.

The event took place from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The “Cars and Coffee” concept has grown across the U.S. As a car-collector and spectator phenomenon.

By emphasizing a laid-back, everyone-is-welcome format, the shows typically attract a different mix of vehicles – and car-curious onlookers - each time they’re held.

The May edition of the series attracted over 40 different classic cars.

Trophies are awarded for the crowd’s favorite domestic, import, exotic and best overall car.

