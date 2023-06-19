Chicopee Police seek vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Chicopee Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash last week.

They said that the crash occurred on June 15 in the area of Montgomery Street and Grattan Street.

No injuries were reported in the incident, but investigators are working to identify the driver. They added that that the grey Infinity sedan would have damage to the driver’s side rear fender.

Any information is asked to call Officer Malooly at Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1771.

