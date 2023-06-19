Getting Answers: growth of Juneteenth celebrations in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday marked Juneteenth, a day that has been recognized by the Black community since the 1800s commemorating the end of slavery, but one that has only been a national holiday for three years now.

“…And that’s why we celebrate Juneteenth. General Granger rode in and told them they were free,” said Springfield City Councilor Tracye Whitfield.

In 1863, President Lincoln signed the emancipation proclamation and declared the end of slavery across the United States, but it would take over two years for that message to reach African Americans in Texas. On June 19, 1865, General Gordan Granger rode through Texas spreading that message.

“The city of Springfield has been recognizing Juneteenth for a very long time…It’s really big in the southern states and Texas, so we want to bring that energy north and make sure everyone’s aware of the importance of Juneteenth because it’s the true freedom of the Black Americans,’ Whitfield explained.

Whitfield is part of the Juneteenth committee, which formed three years ago. She told Western Mass News that each year, the community works to grow their events to be bigger and better.

“We used to have family day in the park on Friday, but then this year, we changed to an adult day block party in the heart of Mason Square, where there’s a huge African American population and Black population…It’s definitely been stepping up. We have been adding new folks to our team. It’s been an amazing experience to get local Black-owned vendors and businesses out to show the products and skill sets they have,” Whitfield added.

This year, a new skill set included spoken word poetry. Mzuri Mohamed is a graduating senior in Springfield. After attending last year’s Juneteenth celebrations in the city, she was inspired to intertwine her Black history with her passion for poetry and share it with the community.

“Just focusing on myself and my people and where I come from and that’s where my interest sparked…I feel like it’s important for African Americans because our relatives, our ancestors to experience the things that we can and it’s important to always think about where we are and where we can go,” Mohamed said.

She told us while she’s proud to see the celebrations grow each year, she knows there is still room to improve not just on Juneteenth, but every day.

“I also think it should be celebrated throughout the year not just in February or Juneteenth. We recognize Black businesses, Black people, Black excellence, just things like that, but I think we’re doing a good job and I think we need to continue doing this and carrying on. I’m very proud of Springfield the city,” Mohamed

Mohamed hopes schools in the area will incorporate more about the history of Juneteenth to their curriculum.

“I think it should be in every school, even if it’s just a week, just a little bit of background about Juneteenth and why it is important and that it affects everybody, not just Black people, So I think it is something we should learn,” Mohamed noted.

For both Whitfield and Mohamed, no matter what events are taking place, the holiday is a time to reflect and celebrate their history.

“I think culturally we have to share each other’s cultures and just celebrate the good, bad, and ugly and where we have come as a nation when it comes to slavery. We still have a lot of work to do, but there are things we can celebrate and learn about each other,” Whitfield said.

“I feel like it’s important for African Americans because our relatives, our ancestors to experience the things that we can and it’s important to always think about where we are and where we can go,” Mohamed added.

Whitfield told us that plans are already in the works for next year’s Juneteenth jubilee in Springfield. Each year, they have started planning earlier as more organizations are looking to take part.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.