Holyoke Police search for a missing man

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Holyoke seek the public’s help in finding a missing man.

According to the Holyoke Police Department, 39-year-old Luis Ocasio was last seen on June 13 leaving the Holyoke Hospital Center.

Officials confirmed Ocasio is a Hispanic male and was last seen wearing blue jeans along with a navy blue sweater and a baseball cap.

If you or anyone has any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department at 413-322-6900.

