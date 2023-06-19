Holyoke Police search for a missing man

Police in Holyoke seek the public’s help in finding a missing man.(Holyoke Police Department)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Holyoke seek the public’s help in finding a missing man.

According to the Holyoke Police Department, 39-year-old Luis Ocasio was last seen on June 13 leaving the Holyoke Hospital Center.

Officials confirmed Ocasio is a Hispanic male and was last seen wearing blue jeans along with a navy blue sweater and a baseball cap.

If you or anyone has any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department at 413-322-6900.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

