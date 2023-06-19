A Bit Cool, Low Shower Chances Again Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A nice day overall across southern New England with afternoon highs hitting the middle 70s for most in western Mass and cooler temps in the 60s out east.

Patchy clouds linger this evening with a chance for a shower or sprinkle, but most remain dry. Temperatures cool back into the 50s overnight with patchy clouds and areas of fog.

An upper level low continues to linger to our northeast and will continue to influence our weather Tuesday. However, much like today, we won’t see much other than patchy clouds, slightly cooler than normal temperatures in the 70s and a low risk for an afternoon and evening shower or weak thunderstorm. High resolution models try to bring in some spotty showers around 3-6pm.

This upper low finally moves out by mid-week and we usher in the summer season with some decent weather! Both Wednesday and Thursday are looking rain-free with a mix of sun and clouds and seasonable highs in the upper 70s to around 80. An upper level ridge will be overhead briefly, then move east of New England by Friday, which will turn our flow to the south, bringing up humidity significantly. We go into a stretch of warm, humid and unsettled weather that may last into next week.

Unsettled, but warm to end the week with highs hitting lower 80s Friday, increasing clouds and a chance for some late-day showers. Rain chances increase this weekend with muggier, milder nights and warm days with highs in the 80s. Showers and thunderstorms should develop both Saturday and Sunday afternoons and bring a concern for heavy rainfall. Dew points will end up around 70 this weekend-so the summer muggies are back.

Next week’s weather features a trough of low pressure moving in from the west. This will bring temperatures down a bit, but we also look to stay unsettled with decent shower chances Monday to Wednesday and possible improvement late in the week.

