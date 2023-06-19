Motorists seeing traffic, higher gas prices while traveling for holiday weekend

Millions of people are heading back from their destinations as the Juneteenth holiday marks the...
Millions of people are heading back from their destinations as the Juneteenth holiday marks the end of a three-day weekend.(Western Mass News)
By Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Millions of people are heading back from their destinations as the Juneteenth holiday marks the end of a three-day weekend. We stopped by a rest stop along the Mass. Pike where drivers told Western Mass News what they had been seeing on the roads and highways.

“Everything seemed fine, not really any major delays, but things were fine,” said Paul Nicastro of Saratoga Springs, NY.

“Today, it’s congested. There are a lot of people pumping the brakes. I don’t understand why…maybe there’s construction somewhere. It’s slow, but it feels like it has been a smooth ride,” added Michelle Reese of Worcester.

We also asked drivers about current gas prices. AAA reported that the average price for a gallon of gas in the Bay State currently sits at $3.54, up only one cent from a week ago and up from $3.44 a month ago. AAA estimates that Massachusetts prices should stay steady for the next couple of weeks. The drivers we spoke with told Western Mass News that they were not fans of having to shell out the extra dollars to fill their tanks.

“We use premium, so it’s high four’s and closer to the five-dollar mark,” Reese said.

“It’s high, but what are you going to do. You have to get gas. You have to travel,” added Keisha James of Worcester.

James added that while the increased traffic and the high gas prices didn’t deter their weekend travel plans, they have noticed that, overall, they’re not going on as many trips as they could.

“We just don’t travel as much as we could, but that’s okay. We get out every once in a while,” James explained.

MassDOT halted highway road work the past three days throughout the state, but it will resume at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Chehotsky, the owner of Little Rendezvous, was overwhelmed with business.
‘It’s been a day’: Pizza shop runs out of ingredients after glowing review from Barstool Sports
Nearly a dozen people have been arrested after Springfield Police conducted an “anti-John”...
11 people arrested following ‘anti-John’ operation in Springfield
Spfld drug arrest
Springfield man arrested on drug charges after investigation into Locust Street market
Police in Holyoke seek the public’s help in finding a missing man.
Holyoke Police search for a missing man
Crews in Springfield are on scene for a house fire on Hebron Street Sunday afternoon.
8 displaced, 1 hospitalized after multi-family house fire on Hebron Street in Springfield

Latest News

Fireworks, Photo Date: 03/19/2018
LIST: Upcoming fireworks displays
Crews in Springfield are on scene for a house fire on Hebron Street Sunday afternoon.
Red Cross assisting residents displaced by Springfield fire
Police in Brimfield are investigating following reports of vandalism on East Hill Road over the...
Brimfield Police investigating reports of weekend vandalism
Chicopee Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle reportedly involved in...
Chicopee Police seek vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash