Motorists seeing traffic, higher gas prices while traveling for holiday weekend

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Millions of people are heading back from their destinations as the Juneteenth holiday marks the end of a three-day weekend. We stopped by a rest stop along the Mass. Pike where drivers told Western Mass News what they had been seeing on the roads and highways.

“Everything seemed fine, not really any major delays, but things were fine,” said Paul Nicastro of Saratoga Springs, NY.

“Today, it’s congested. There are a lot of people pumping the brakes. I don’t understand why…maybe there’s construction somewhere. It’s slow, but it feels like it has been a smooth ride,” added Michelle Reese of Worcester.

We also asked drivers about current gas prices. AAA reported that the average price for a gallon of gas in the Bay State currently sits at $3.54, up only one cent from a week ago and up from $3.44 a month ago. AAA estimates that Massachusetts prices should stay steady for the next couple of weeks. The drivers we spoke with told Western Mass News that they were not fans of having to shell out the extra dollars to fill their tanks.

“We use premium, so it’s high four’s and closer to the five-dollar mark,” Reese said.

“It’s high, but what are you going to do. You have to get gas. You have to travel,” added Keisha James of Worcester.

James added that while the increased traffic and the high gas prices didn’t deter their weekend travel plans, they have noticed that, overall, they’re not going on as many trips as they could.

“We just don’t travel as much as we could, but that’s okay. We get out every once in a while,” James explained.

MassDOT halted highway road work the past three days throughout the state, but it will resume at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

