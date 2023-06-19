Pittsfield Police looking for missing teenager

Jacob Burdick
Jacob Burdick(Pittsfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Police in Pittsfield are looking for your help in locating a missing teenager.

They said that Jacob Burdick, 15, is approximately 5′9″ tall and weighs 125 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators said that he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black and gray plaid pants, and black Crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsfield Police at (413) 448-9700.

Getting Answers: growth of Juneteenth celebrations in Springfield
