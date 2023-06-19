Red Cross assisting residents displaced by Springfield fire

Crews in Springfield are on scene for a house fire on Hebron Street Sunday afternoon.
By Matt Price and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several people were forced out of their home after a fire in the Springfield neighborhood of Memorial Square over the weekend.

The property located at 30 Hebron Street may look alright on the outside, but a weekend fire caused damage inside the building. Five adults and three children have been impacted, with at least seven of them receiving help from the American Red Cross.

“We’re there to provide immediate assistance. That can be financial support, it can be a bottle of water (and) snacks. We connect people with government agencies that can help them with housing long term,” said kelly isenor with the American Red Cross

Springfield fire officials told Western Mass News that they responded around 4 p.m. Sunday after getting a 911 call from one of the affected residents. Crews determined the fire was caused by a faulty electrical panel.

Out of the eight people displaced, one was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Isenor told us the victims are getting what they need, even through some monetary help.

“Basically, it’s like a credit card that they can go and buy what they need, whether that’s a hotel room or clothes or food. That money is meant for whatever they need in that moment,” Isenor explained.

The Red Cross is also offering casework to check in on them to see if they need a particular resource, such as housing.

“That’s the big one. Just finding a place to stay long term. We can help connect them with grants and with programs and city services and counties, state, federal grant programs, all of that,” Isenor added.

With so many volunteers and staff, Isenor said the Red Cross will always be there for future situations.

“The Red Cross is there to kind of stay with a client, talk them through what comes next, listen…so much of what we do is listen. We’re just there trying to provide that little extra bridge between the tasks that need to be completed and sort of that warm, caring and compassionate response,” Isenor said.

To find out how to help those affected by this fire, you can CLICK HERE to support the Red Cross.

