Residents share time, talents to celebrate Juneteenth

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - People across the country, as well as in the Bay State, celebrated Juneteenth in their own way this holiday weekend. It was on this day way back in 1865 when enslaved people were freed over two years after the signing of the emancipation proclamation. The final enslaved people were freed in Galveston, TX back in 1865.

Keisha James and Michelle Reese told Western Mass News how they celebrated the holiday.

“For me, it means spending time with family. They’re giving us the day off for what has happened in the past…Spend it with family, that’s what we’re about to do,” James said.

“My thing is cooking. That’s my passion. I want to share that with family and strangers. I like doing a lot of charity work as far as food goes,” Reese added.

Some took the day to share their work and their passion with others. Desiree Fleming, owner of Sweet Desire Bakery and Desert Bar, hosted a Juneteenth t-shirt and bake sale in Springfield. She told us baking is her way of showing love to her community, as well as what she thinks this holiday is all about.

“This is my freedom right here. This is what I do, this is what I love to do. I enjoy doing it…I also cook. I don’t just bake. As you tasted, my love just pours out into it,” Fleming said.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021. Across the region, New York made Juneteenth a state holiday in 2020, while the official state holiday in Massachusetts started the same year it was recognized federally. Maine made it a permanent holiday in 2022. Connecticut’s state holiday went into effect this year and Rhode Island will make it official in 2024. New Hampshire and Vermont currently observe the holiday, but they have not made it permanent at the state level.

Those who are celebrating the holiday told Western Mass News that they’re glad Juneteenth is gaining recognition nationwide.

“I’m glad it’s starting to be put out there and being recognized. We are important, just like anyone else and it feels good,” James said.

As for holiday weekend travel, we’ve seen increased traffic on the highways and air travel is up too. The Transportation Security Administration estimated that over 350,000 more people took flights over the Juneteenth weekend this year than in 2022.

